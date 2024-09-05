Bhubaneswar: In association with the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and the Bagchi Sri Shankar Cancer Center and Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, organized a cancer awareness program in the conference hall of the Commissionerate Office.

The event was held under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Sri Sanjeeb Panda, and Addl. DCP, Sri Prakash Ch. Pal, to raise awareness among police personnel and offer support for their well-being.

The attending doctors, including Dr Ghanashyam Mandal (Head & Neck), Dr Rahul Jena (Uro-Oncology), Dr Ushashree Das (Gyn. Oncology), and Dr Nirmalya Deo Pradhan (Paed. Oncology), provided valuable information about cancer, its symptoms, and how to respond with the right care. They also emphasized the importance of awareness, early detection, and how to manage the disease without panic.

The doctors extended their support by offering free check-ups and committed to providing future services for the police personnel. The presentation was well-received, with Commissioner of Police, Sri Sanjeeb Panda, appreciating the efforts of the doctors and their contribution to the cause.

This initiative highlights the ongoing commitment to the health and safety of the police force.