Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing significant internal pressure as dissident MPs within his own Liberal Party have called for his resignation.

During a closed-door caucus meeting on Wednesday, a group of MPs presented a document outlining their grievances and urging Trudeau to step down by October 28.

The call for resignation comes amid growing discontent within the party, with 24 MPs reportedly signing an agreement to push for Trudeau’s departure3. British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler, who presented the document, suggested that the Liberal Party could experience a resurgence similar to the Democrats in the U.S. following President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election.

During the three-hour meeting, MPs were given two minutes each to voice their concerns. Approximately 20 MPs, none of whom are cabinet ministers, stood up to urge Trudeau to step aside before the next election. However, several MPs also expressed their support for the Prime Minister, highlighting the party’s unity in facing the opposition.

Trudeau, who addressed the meeting, became emotional when discussing the impact of public criticism on his family. He acknowledged the frustrations within the party but did not indicate any immediate plans to resign. The Prime Minister stated that he would reflect on the feedback received during the meeting.

The internal rift within the Liberal Party has been exacerbated by recent tensions between Canada and India, following Trudeau’s allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As the October 28 deadline approaches, the political landscape in Canada remains uncertain, with Trudeau’s future hanging in the balance.

