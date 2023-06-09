Canadian MP Chandra Arya Slams Khalistani Supporters ‘Celebrating’ Indira Gandhi Assassination

Toronto: Candian parliamentarian Chandra Arya on Friday demanded strong action against Khalistan supporters and organisers of the controversial Brampton event that celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, marking the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

He called for action over the depiction of the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at an event in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area, stressing that supporters of Khalistan “have crossed a line”.

In a tweet on Thursday, Chandra Arya, the MP, said, “Khalistan supporters in Canada have reached new low with a despicable float [depicting the assassination] in a recent Brampton parade.” He added the float celebrated the assassination with her cutout in a white saree soaked in blood and cutouts of her bodyguard turned killers brandishing and pointing guns. “This is not what our country Canada stands for. Tolerating glorification of violence and public promotion of hate goes against everything our country believes in. Khalistan supporters have crossed a line and Canada should and must respond.”

The float depicted the assassination as “revenge” for Operation Bluestar, the military action Indira Gandhi ordered in 1984 to flush out separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and his supporters from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Other tableaux at the event featured posters of Bhindranwale and sparked anger and outrage in India.