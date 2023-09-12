Canadian Militant Group Issues Threat Amid India’s Snub to Canada PM Trudeau

Ottawa: A militant group from Canada issued another threat call to India on Tuesday to ‘shut down’ the Indian Embassy in Ottawa and call back the High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma. The call came two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The call comes at a time when Trudeau is still in India after his 36-year-old Airbus plane developed a snag. The Canadian PM, who came to India for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, had a subdued presence at the event. He wasn’t even present at the official G20 gala dinner, according to the Canadian media.

The militant group that issued the threat said PM Modi-led government is responsible for Trudeau’s “disrespect”.

As per government sources, this is the second threat in the last 48 hours. The group said PM Modi should call his ambassador back “otherwise he would face consequences.”

“Now proves whatever we claim is absolutely right. All terror calls are originated from Canada and for this leadership is responsible,” they said.

The Canadian PM’s extended stay in India post-G20 summit comes at a time when New Delhi has not been entirely warm towards the Canadian PM.

PM Modi on Sunday conveyed to Trudeau New Delhi’s strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism, inciting violence against Indian diplomats, and threatening the Indian community there.

In his talks with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi also mentioned that a relationship based on “mutual respect and trust” is essential for the progress of the India-Canada relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.