Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has intensified his stance against India amid the ongoing diplomatic row over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist leader. Trudeau reiterated his allegations that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar’s assassination, a claim that has been strongly denied by New Delhi.

During a press conference, Trudeau accused India of engaging in “coercive behavior and threatening acts,” and called on the Indian government to cooperate fully with the investigation. “India’s fundamental error in this matter is unacceptable,” Trudeau stated, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency.

The diplomatic tensions have led to a series of tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats. India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, in response to Canada’s request to waive diplomatic immunity for Indian diplomats implicated in the case. Canada, in turn, expelled six Indian diplomats and has been vocal about the need for a thorough investigation.

The row began in June 2023, when Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. Trudeau’s initial allegations of Indian involvement have since strained bilateral relations, with both countries recalling their respective high commissioners.

Trudeau’s latest remarks come after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) claimed to have uncovered significant evidence linking Indian agents to the murder. The RCMP has urged India to recognize and act upon this evidence.

India has consistently rejected the allegations, describing them as “absurd” and “politically motivated.” The Ministry of External Affairs in India has accused Canada of harboring pro-Khalistani elements and using the issue for political gains.

