Canada’s Tim Hortons to open first India location

New Delhi: Tim Hortons is expanding, bringing its double-doubles and Timbits to India as the chain looks to open hundreds of new locations around the world.

The coffee and doughnut chain announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with a joint venture owned by Apparel Group and Gate Partners and will open its first India location in New Delhi later this year. Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International (QSR)(QSR.TO) says there are plans to open 300 locations in India over the next decade.

In India, the brand will compete against other big international QSRs such as Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts, both of which have a strong foothold in the Indian market. The first Tim Hortons store is set to open in June-July in Delhi-NCR, and slowly, more stores will pop up across the city and the country.