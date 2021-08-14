Canada To Resettle 20,000 Afghan Refugees; Focus On Groups Vulnerable To Persecution

Ottawa: Canada announced that it will be taking in 20,000 vulnerable refugees from Afghanistan, who face a direct threat from the rapid Taliban blitzkrieg in recent weeks.

Canadian immigration minister Marco Mendicino said the focus will be on those who belong to groups vulnerable to persecution by the Taliban such as women leaders, human rights workers and reporters.

“Canada will build on its earlier special immigration programme to welcome over 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees,” Mendicino said. “Our efforts focus on those who are particularly vulnerable, including women leaders.”

The Taliban made rapid advances in Afghanistan this week, toppling six provincial capitals in 24 hours.