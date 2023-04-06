Canada temple vandalism: MEA raises ‘unfortunate incident’ with Canadian authorities

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has raised the issue of the vandalism of Hindu temple in Ontario with Canadian authorities, said MEA spokesperson during a press conference on Thursday. The MEA termed the incident “unfortunate” and said that it is in touch with the Canadian authorities to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“This is unfortunate incident and should not have happened. We condemn the incident, and we are in touch with the Canadian authorities to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” MEA spokesperson said.

MEA’s statement comes day after a Hindu temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada’s Ontario. The Windsor Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism as a “hate-motivated incident” and two suspects are wanted in the incident.

According to the statement, police personnel were sent to the Hindu temple on April 5 after a report of hate-motivated vandalism. “On April 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a Hindu temple in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue following a report of hate-motivated vandalism. Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building,” Windsor Police said in the statement.

In the investigation, police officers obtained a video that shows two suspects in the area just after 12 am (local time). ” In the video, one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch,” Windsor police said in the statement.

“At the time of the incident, one suspect wore a black sweater, black pants with a small white logo on the left leg, and black and white high-top running shoes. The second suspect wore black pants, a sweatshirt black shoes, and white socks,” the police further said.

The Windsor police have called on residents in the immediate vicinity of the temple to check their home surveillance between 11 p.m.-1 a.m. (local time) for evidence of the suspects. Police have urged people to call the Mortality Unit if they have any information regarding the incident.