Canada Open 2023 Badminton: Parupalli Kashyap Crashes Out, Krishna-Vishnu Win

Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap crashed out in the men’s singles qualifying round of the Canada Open 2023 BWF Super 500 event in Calgary on Tuesday.

Parupalli Kashyap is a former world No. 6 men’s singles player. However, he hasn’t won a BWF tournament since 2018 and is 189th in the current badminton rankings.

Playing on the badminton courts of the Markin-MacPhail Centre, Parupalli Kashyap began his Canada Open 2023 campaign with a win over world No. 67, Kai Schaefer of Germany, in the first qualifying round. Parupalli Kashyap dominated the first game but had to save two game points for a 21-14, 22-20 victory.

In the second qualifying match, Parupalli Kashyap put up a strong fight against world No. 65 Lae Lan Xi but lost the match 21-17, 22-20.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, India’s only challenge in men’s doubles, meanwhile, progressed to the second round of the main draw.

The Indian badminton players, ranked 38th in doubles, beat the world No. 63 pair of Lu Chen and Chen Zhi Ray of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-16 in the first round.

However, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala could potentially run into three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the second round.

In women’s doubles, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, world No. 95, went down against the unranked Canadian pair of Jacqueline Cheung and Jeslyn Chow in three games – 21-15, 15-21, 9-21.

India’s top badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen, will take the court on Wednesday.