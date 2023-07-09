Canada Open 2023 badminton: Lakshya Sen storms into final; PV Sindhu crashes out

India’s Lakshya Sen stormed into to the Canada Open 2023 men’s singles final with a win over Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto while PV Sindhu crashed out after losing to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles semi-finals in Calgary on Saturday.

Lakshya Sen, 19th in the badminton rankings, won the match 21-17, 21-14 against the world No. 11 opponent in 44 minutes to storm into his first final on the 2023 BWF Tour.

World No. 15 PV Sindhu, meanwhile, lost to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-15 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

It will be the first final for Lakshya Sen on the BWF World Tour since the All England Championships last year where he lost to Victor Axelsen.

In the women’s singles semi-finals at the BWF Super 500 event, two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu could not catch up to reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi after conceding early momentum in the first game.

PV Sindhu still leads Akane Yamaguchi 14-11 in the head-to-head contests. PV Sindhu, however, is yet to win a BWF title this year.