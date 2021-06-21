Canada Likely To Extend Flight Ban From India For Another Month

Ottawa: The Canadian government is likely to extend the suspension of direct flights from India for another month. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

The decision has been intimated in advance to the Indian government, an official confirmed.

The suspension was originally announced on April 22 and was scheduled to last for 30 days. However, it was extended for another 30 days on May 21 and now another extension will be imposed for 30 days.