Canada Extends Ban On Passenger Flights From India Till Sept 26

Ottawa: Transport Canada on Wednesday announced that it has extended its ban on flights from India till September 26.

In a statement on its website, the department said that Canada continues to take a risk-based and measured approach to re-opening the border while prioritising the health and safety of everyone in the country.

According to Transport Canada, once the restriction on direct flights expires, travellers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India to Canada.

Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure, it said.

If a high number of positive Covid-19 results are found, the planned lifting of the flight ban on September 27 will be reconsidered. “Border and public health measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves,” Transport Canada said.

Canada had banned direct flights from India in April as the Delta-driven second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the country.