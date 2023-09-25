‘Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun Wants To Divide India’

New Delhi: Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun wants to divide India and create many countries, revealed the dossier on Pannu by Delhi Police Special Cell.

According to the dossier, Pannun’s primary agenda through the Sikh for Justice (SFJ) organization is to divide India and create a separate Muslim nation called the ‘democratic republic of Urduistan’ in an attempt to separate Kashmir from India.

There are 16 cases registered against Pannu across the country, including in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, as per the police dossier.

Pannun announced a reward of $2.5 million for anyone who raises the Khalistani flag at India Gate. He had also declared a reward of $1 million for any police officer who prevented the unfurling of the Tricolour at the Red Fort on August 15, 2021.

On July 7, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared him a listed terrorist.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the Chandigarh house and agricultural land of Gurpatwant Pannun at village Khankot in Amritsar.