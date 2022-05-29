Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar Takes Responsibility For Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder

New Delhi: As the entire nation was shocked by the killing of Congress leader and singer, Sidhu Moose Wala (28), in a broad daylight firing in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

28-year-old singer, actor and Congress leader, Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in his ancestral village in Mansa less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab.

Also Read: Punjabi Singer & Cong Leader Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead

Hours after Moosewala’s murder shocked the nation, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar issued a statement with regards to the incident. In the statement posted on social media, Brar said that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer and Congress leader.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the car in which Sidhu Moose Wala and two others were travelling, While, Moosewala died on spot and was declared brought dead at Mansa hospital, two others who survived the heavy firing with injuries have been shifted to another hospital for treatment.

As per latest reports, Canada-based gangster Goldi Brar, a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab.

Besides, Punjab Police has also issued a statement citing that as per preliminary investigation Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in an “inter-gang rivalry”.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock and said he was deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Mann tweeted.

Also Read: Culprits Won’t Be Spared, Stay Calm Now: Punjab CM After Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead