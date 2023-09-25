Canada asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’ in updated travel advisory

Canada has issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens currently in India, urging them to “stay vigilant and exercise caution” in the context of recent developments, as there are calls for protests and some “negative sentiment” towards Canada on social media.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The incident occurred on June 18 in British Columbia.

It is noteworthy that India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

“In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution,” the Canadian government said in an update on Sunday.

This comes after New Delhi issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada and halted visa services late last week, Global News reported.