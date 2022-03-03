Can we ask Putin to stop the war: CJI as PIL filed on evacuation of Indians

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said the Apex Court can’t do anything regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a PIL was filed before the Supreme Court on the evacuation of Indian students from the war-hit Ukraine.

“What will the court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?” the CJI said as the PIL was mentioned before him on Thursday morning. The petitioner’s lawyer claimed the students were being prevented from crossing over to Romania from Ukraine.

“On social media, I saw some videos saying what is CJI doing! We sympathise with them,” the CJI said. As the counsel contesting for the PIL said, “People are freezing. They have to take care”, the CJI said, “Who has to take care? The government is already doing. We will ask the AG to find out.”

“Please, help as you can,” the CJI told Venugopal. The PIL will be sent to AG’s office.