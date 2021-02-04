Campaigns against India will never succeed: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that “motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed”.

He took strong exception to the comments of international pop singer Rihanna and Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws.

Jaishankar said on Twitter: “Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back”.

Besides Rihanna and Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece, Meena Harris, a lawyer by profession in the US, actress Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa also voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, the British Parliament’s Petitions Committee will be considering a debate on the issue of farmers protests and press freedom in India.