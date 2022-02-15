Campaigning for South Korea’s presidential election begins

Seoul: Campaigning for South Korea’s presidential election officially began on Tuesday, in what is expected to be the tightest race in 20 years.

The ruling Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung began his campaign at the stroke of midnight with a visit to a shipping control tower in the southeastern port city of Busan.

The conservative People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee’s main rival, started his bid for office at the Seoul National Cemetery, according to the Yonhap news agency.