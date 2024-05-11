Campaigning For First Phase Of Elections In Odisha Ends Today

Bhubaneswar: The campaigning for first phase of polls in Odisha is scheduled to end today, today is the last date for politicians to win over voters.

The campaigning for the first phase of elections in the state of Odisha will end this evening. For this reason, the candidates are giving it their very best.

In the first phase, voting will be held in Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Berhampur Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly seats under it. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday that is May 13.