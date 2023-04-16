Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Spotted Kissing At Coachella, 1 Year After Breakup

New Delhi: After being photographed kissing at the Coachella music festival in California, former-couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have rekindled dating rumours among their fans.

The two musicians can be seen dancing, hugging one another, and then kissing in a video that has surfaced online. Fans questioned whether the two are dating again.

The singers spent the majority of their time at Coachella together, mingling with the crowd and taking in the musical performances. Shawn was dressed in a T-shirt, khaki pants, and a bandana around his neck. Camila, meanwhile, was dressed in a white shirt and jeans.

The couple appears at comfortable with one another and isn’t running away from the crowd in the footage posted online on Twitter and captured by another festival goer. On the video, one of their followers left a remark asking whether they were back together.

Before publicly disclosing their split in November 2021 on Instagram, Shawn and Camila dated for more than two years. After being seen together multiple times, Shawn was lately suspected of dating singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Earlier, in a joint statement put up on their Instagram Stories, the couple had stated, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends…We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

In July 2019, Shawn and Camila started dating after several years of friendship. In August 2019, they appeared as a pair at the MTV Video Music Awards to formally announce their romance.

On the work front, the couple has worked together on two songs, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ from Shawn’s debut album Handwritten in 2015 and the 2019 hit duet ‘Seorita’.