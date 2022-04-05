Cameraman Manas Was Beaten To Death With A Bamboo Plank: CB

Cuttack: Cuttack SCB medical Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, investigating with Crime Branch on Tuesday said that cameraman Manas Swain was beaten to death with a bamboo plank.

“Manas was beaten with bamboo sticks and a baton at Dayal ashram in Bhubaneswar. All four weapons of the offence have been recovered on the basis of leads shared by the ashram caretaker. The caretaker threw the weapons as per Sarmistha’s instructions,” the professor stated.

Jhuna has identified the weapons of offence which were produced before Professor FMT, SCB MCH (Cuttack).

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch investigating the murder case is examining the versions of prime accused Sarmishta Rout and her associate Jhuna Bhoi.

“On Monday, the CB team visited Manas’ house in Ranapur. The family members (wife and brother) identified the half-burnt chappal and half-burnt earphones of Manas recovered from Chandikhol,” a CB official said.