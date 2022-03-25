Cameraman Manas Swain Murder: Crime Branch Team Reaches Palaspur Village

Bhubaneswar: The investigation of the sensational murder case of cameraman Manas Swain has been handed over to the Odisha Crime Branch. A team led by DSP Kalpana Sahu reached Palaspur village under Chandbali PS from where Manas was kidnapped.

It may be mentioned here that cameraman Manas Swain had gone to this village on 7th February to video shoot a wedding function.

However, he was abducted near Nalagunda-Palaspur road in Chandbali allegedly by her former employer, Sarmistha Rout, and her associates. Later, Swain was murdered in an ashram in Bhubaneswar, and his body was buried in Ranapur area.