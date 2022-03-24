Cameraman Manas Swain Murder: Crime Branch Team Begins Probe From Bhadrak

Bhadrak: After taking over the investigation of the sensational murder case of cameraman Manas Swain, a special team of the Odisha Crime Branch today started its probe from Bhadrak.

The five-member team led by DSP Kalpana Sahu, today reached Bhadrak SP’s office at around 12 noon where they were briefed about the case and the entire investigation proceedings. The CB team also held discussions with the Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena and other police officials about the case.

According to sources, the CB team then reached Chandbali police station for further probe. However, the team could not inquire further as other police officials, including the Chandbali IIC, were on urban poll duty.

The Crime Branch team will hold talks with Chandbali police tomorrow, the sources said, adding that the team will likely visit Palaspur village in Chandbali police station limits.

It may be mentioned here that cameraman Manas Swain had gone to this village on 7th February to video shoot a wedding function. However, he was abducted near Nalagunda-Palaspur road in Chandbali allegedly by her former employer, Sarmistha Rout, and her associates. Later, Swain was murdered in an ashram in Bhubaneswar, and his body was buried in Ranapur area.

Police have so far arrested six persons including former OIS officer Niranjan Sethi and Sarmistha’s brother Parameshwar. However, the main accused and one of her associates Jhuna are still on the run.