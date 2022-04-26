Cameraman Manas Swain Murder Case: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Niranjan Sethi

Bhadrak: The District Judge Court here on Tuesday rejected bail application of retired OIS officer Niranjan Sethi in connection with cameraman Manas Swain’s kidnap and murder case.

The court also deferred the bail hearing of other accused persons in the case — Parameswar Nayak, Bhagyadhar Nayak, Bibek Nayak and Krushna Chandra Nayak.

Niranjan is accused of conspiring to murder Manas Swain, physical assault and disposing of the body following the murder.

As many as eight persons including prime accused Sarmistha Rout have been arrested in the case. Later, all accussed were sent to the Bhadrak sub-jail.

Sethi had moved Bhadrak District Judge Court after his bail application was rejected by the Chandbali Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court.