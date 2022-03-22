Cameraman Manas Murder Case: Orissa HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Web Channel Owner Sarmista

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sarmista Rout, the prime accused in the murder of cameraman Manas Swain.

In a bid to avoid possible arrest, Sarmistha had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

So far, five persons have been nabbed in this case while Rout, the Editor of Odia fortnightly ‘Sampurna’, and her associate Jhuna Bhoi are on the run.

Bhadrak police had yesterday arrested two persons– former Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Director (Technical) Niranjan Sethi and his associate Ranjan Nayak– in this case.

Reportedly, Police are conducting raids at different places to nab the main accused Sarmistha and her aides Jhuna Bhoi and Ranjan Nayak alias Raj.

As per Police information, on February 7, Manas Kumar Swain of Godipokhari village under Ranapur Police station in Nayagarh district had been kidnapped from Nalgunda of Chandbali area in Bhadrak district. Later, his body was exhumed from the forest near Badhipatna village in Narendrapur Panchayat in Ranapur area.