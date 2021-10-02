Cambodia: COVID-19 Infected Woman Forced To Continue Her Work, Dies

Phnom Penh: A COVID-infected woman, working at a Chinese-owned casino in Cambodia, was forced to continue work even as she was infected with the virus. However, she died.

The deceased woman identified as Hean Sreynich was employed at The Century Casino.

Hean who contracted the COVID-19 virus five days ago, died of food poisoning and dehydration, according to reports.

The dead woman’s family has also urged Cambodian authorities to order the Chinese owner to pay them compensation for forcing her to continue working while ill, Ros Leng, cousin of Sreynich said.

“The casino did not inform the family about Hean Sreynich’s death or offer to pay them her salary.

The family learned about her death from her coworkers, Ros added.