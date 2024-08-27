California’s AI Bill sparks debate, Musk supports but Meta & Google oppose

California: Silicon Valley’s epicentre California, has made the first bold move to regulate and rein in artificial intelligence with a new AI safety bill, SB 1047. The bill has been passed by the state Senate and is scheduled for a vote in the State Assembly by the end of this week.

This groundbreaking legislation aims to ensure that big AI developers take responsibility for their creations, especially those investing over $100 million in building AI models.

Even as it’s attracted support California state Senator Scott Wiener, co-author of the bill has accused some opponents of “fearmongering” to try and stop the state legislation from being passed.

The AI safety bill, SB 1047, would put more responsibility on any developer spending more than $100 million to build an AI model. The requirements include: Safety Testing, where companies would need to thoroughly test their AI models to ensure they are safe. Developers would need to put in place safeguards to prevent their AI from causing harm. If an AI model causes severe harm, like mass casualties or damages exceeding $500 million, the state attorney general can take action against the developer.

Independent audits would be required to verify the safety and compliance of AI models and an AI systems must have a built-in kill switch to shut them down instantly if necessary. The bill will also protect individuals who report unsafe practices within AI companies.