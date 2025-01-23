The Hughes fire, which ignited late Wednesday morning, has burned more than 10,000 acres near Los Angeles, prompting the evacuation of over 50,000 people.

The fire has temporarily closed parts of Interstate 5 and is 14 per cent contained as of early Thursday morning.

Red flag warnings are in effect for much of Southern California, with wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour expected to exacerbate the fire conditions.

The fire is burning near Castaic Lake, north of the Palisades fire, which has consumed over 23,000 acres. Cooler conditions and intermittent showers are forecasted for the weekend, which could help ease the fire threat.