Calicut-bound Air India Express flight catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines.

The pilot of the Air India Express flight IX348 noticed the flame and turned back to Abu Dhabi, sources said.

A total of 184 passengers were onboard the Air India Express flight when one of the engines developed a technical snag and caught flame. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe.

“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe”, said Air India Express. In a statement, the DGCA confirmed the incident and said,”Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb.”