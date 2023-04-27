Calcutta High Court Directs NIA To Probe Bengal Ram Navami Violence

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court today ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence that broke out during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal.

Acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the high court ordered the transfer of investigation to the anti-terror agency from the West Bengal police.

The high court has ordered all concerned police stations to hand over all records, FIRs and CCTV footage to the NIA within two weeks. The NIA will start Investigation into the matter after the NOC from the Central government.

The high court’s order came on BJP MLA Subhendu Adhikari PIL seeking an NIA probe into the violence on Ram Navami in West Bengal.

Violence broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in West Bengal’s Howrah city last year. Vehicles were torched, shops ransacked and stones pelted during the violence.

After violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in the city, a large contingent of police was deployed.