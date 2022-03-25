Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe In Birbhum Case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court today ordered CBI probe in Rampurhat, Birbhum case. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj told the CBI to file a progress report by April 7.

Six women and two children were locked in their homes and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday at village Bogtui near Rampurhat town, after a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a crude bomb attack.

Charred bodies were found a day later, mostly belonging to one family.