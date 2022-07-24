Calcutta HC Directs ED To Transfer Arrested Partha Chatterjee To AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to transfer arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

Scch action of Calcutta High Court came after saying that political leaders belonging to the ruling party had successfully avoided ED quizzing in the past by taking shelter in SSKM hospital.

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea against the transfer of arrested West Bengal minister to state-run SSKM Hospital.

Earlier, ED has filed a petition in Calcutta High Court and has demanded an immediate hearing on the issue.

The Enforcement Directorate wants Chatterjee to be admitted to an army-run command hospital. A special hearing may take place today in the High Court.

The West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment scam.