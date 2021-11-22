CAG To Audit Natural Resources, Local Bodies Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday informed that Natural resources and local bodies will now be audited.

Quantum of natural resources available in the mines, expenditure incurred for its extraction, and whether the mines are profitable or not will be audited by the CAG.

The exercise will involve verification of revenue earned by the exchequer through royalty from the extraction of mineral and energy resources.

The assets account will give information about the total mineral resources of a state, its yearly extraction, the estimated market value, and the actual revenue earned.

In addition to this, the CAG will also audit local bodies.

On this occasion, the CAG inaugurated a new office building of the Principal Accountant General.

Currently, States are conducting audits of the local bodies. The CAG will extend all cooperation to them as a result of which real-time audit of local bodies will be possible.