CAG Pulls Up CWC For Incurring Avoidable Expenses Of Rs 8.65cr

New Delhi: Government auditor CAG on Tuesday pulled up the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for incurring an avoidable expenditure of Rs 8.65 crore on account of improper planning in the acquisition of land, delay in the surrender of surplus land and payment charges.

The Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) also said there were pending cases of execution of lease/title deeds in favour of CWC. Land acquired long ago (five years or more) was lying unutilised defeating the purpose of acquisition and resulted in blockage of funds.

In addition, CWC neither disposed-off flats lying vacant for considerable time nor could utilise them alternatively, it said the report (for the years ended March 2020 and 2021) tabled in Parliament.