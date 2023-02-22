CAG Girish Chandra Murmu Stresses On ‘Audit Data Standards’

New Delhi: CAG Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday underlined the need for adopting ‘Audit Data Standards’ to the Government, which will help not only policymakers and executives, but the auditors in carrying out digital audits.

In order to have an overview on the theme ‘Responsible AI’, especially in the context of India, the CAG hosted a seminar inviting eminent personalities to speak and share their expertise on the subject.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) explained that one of the major challenges for audit was lack of standardisation in underlying data structures across government IT applications.