CAF Jawan Shot Dead By Junior In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Chhattisgarh: A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was shot dead by his subordinate on Sunday morning here.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Bhagat, Head Constable belonging to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force.

According to reports, the incident occured while the head constable was on duty at Government PG College where a by-election was held for the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in the district.

Reportedly, the accused jawan Purushottam Singh and Surendra Bhagat fought over some unknown issue and Singh opened fire from his rifle. Subsequently, Surendra Bhagat died on the spot.

Thereafter, Singh locked himself in the room and his seniors convinced him to open the door and took him into custody. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.