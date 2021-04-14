Cable Operator Electrocuted To Death In Cuttack

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a cable operator electrocuted to death after he accidentally came in contact with a live wire near Salepur market at Cuttack-Chandbali road in the district today.

The deceased has been identified as Santana Bhoi of Sipura village under Mahanga police station limits.

Reportedly, Santana was engaged in cable maintenance work when he came in contact with low tension (LT) electric cable and fell down while carrying out the cable work. He died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.