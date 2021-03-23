Cabinet okays vaccination for persons above 45 years from April 1

New Delhi: The Centre allowed administration of coronavirus vaccine to persons above 45 years of age from April 1 despite comorbidities.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media that persons above the age of 45 years can register and get themselves vaccinated from April 1.Vaccines are available aplenty none should be worried over the matter, he added.

He said so far, 4.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the country and added that the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out for healthcare workers on January 16. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of coronavirus vaccination started from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 with co-morbidities.