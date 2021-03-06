Cabinet okays power infrastructure for PCPIR at Paradeep

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has approved construction of 2X500 MVA, 400/220/33 KV GIS Substation at Paradeep with an associated line for Chemical and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR).

The PCPIR is being set up in Paradeep in order to promote petroleum, chemical and petrochemicals related investments.

The State Transmission Utility(STU) OPTCL has proposed to develop the required power infrastructure at Paradeep to meet the power demand of PCPIR. Accordingly, OPTCL has come up with a proposal for the construction of 2X500 MVA, 400/220/33 KV GIS Sub-station at Paradeep along with associated lines with a total estimated cost of Rs 637.45 cr that includes 30% equity support from the government.

The project will cater to the power demand of the upcoming industries in the Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts. This will also be helpful for industries linked to the Haridaspur-Paradeep railway line. The project will also be helpful in strengthening the Transmission Network of the State.