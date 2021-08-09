Cabinet Grants Lease Of Land For IIM Sambalpur Campus, Bagchi Cancer & Palliative Care Centres

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the lease of 18.23-acre land for the establishment of permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur and 20 acres each for Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute, and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre, Bhubaneswar.

A press note released by the State Government said,” Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Cuttack is the only comprehensive cancer centre of the state Government which is overwhelmingly loaded with patients due to increasing patients every year. ”

“Besides that, there are limited facilities for high-end cancer surgeries and other treatment also. So patients are forced to move outside the state in pursuit of better treatment, causing a huge out of pocket expenditure & hardship. Similarly, there is no dedicated Palliative Care Hospital or hospice in Odisha except Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer,” it said.

“In order to fulfil the requirement of a State-of-Art Cancer Hospital with all advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities as well as long-cherished want of Palliative Care Center, State Government recommended for establishment of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar and also provided Ac.40.00 dec land ( Ac.20.00 to each institution) free of cost,” the release read.

“For the execution of lease deed of Ac. 40.00 dec land ( Ac.20.00 to each institution) in Mouza-Chandihata in the district of Khordha, in favour of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre at Bhubaneswar, State Government remitted stamp duty and registration fees of Rs 2,92,11,000,” the release further read.

In the interest of the State, Government intends to sanction lease of Govt. land measuring Ac. 18.23 dec. free of Premium and Incidental charges, but subject to payment of Rs.100 per acre per annum towards annual ground rent and cess @ 75% of the ground rent in favour of Director, IIM, Indore & Mentor Director, IIM, Sambalpur under the control of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, for the establishment of permanent campus of IIM, Sambalpur.

The State exchequer would have to forgo an amount of Rs. 4,21,31,353/-(Rupees four crores twenty-one lakhs thirty one thousand three hundred fifty-three) only on a non-recurring basis (one time) and an amount of Rs. 6,67,080/-(Rupees six lakhs sixty-seven thousand eighty) only on a recurring basis.