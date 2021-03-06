Cabinet clears mega piped water projects for blocks, GPs in State

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has cleared the construction of ten mega rural piped water supply schemes in different blocks in Odisha.

These are Aul, Rajkanika, Chilika, Tangi, Banpur, Khordha, Jatani, Gondia, Bhubana, Golaminda, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks.

The Cabinet has also sanctioned the constitution of rural pipe water scheme for 26 GPs of Sambalpur district and 2 GPs of Jharsuguda district. The lowest tender of M/s L&T Ltd, Chennai amounting to Rs 227,91,40,000 for execution of work has been approved. The work is targeted to be completed in a period of 24 months.

The piped water projects for Jajpur, Korei, Rasulpur and Bijharpur will be laid out by M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad which has given lowest tender. The bid amounts to Rs 245,98, 50,000. The work is scheduled to be completed in 24 months.