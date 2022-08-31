Cabinet Approves Signing Of MoU Between India, Nepal On Biodiversity Conservation

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved an environment ministry proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

With a view to strengthen and enhance the coordination and cooperation in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and share knowledge and best practices, between the two countries, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal.

The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between the Parties in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and sharing knowledge and best practices.