Cabinet approves Rs 2926 crore ‘railway projects’ for Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved three mega railway projects with an estimated cost of Rs 6456 crore. They include two new railway lines and one multi-tracking project covering four states including Odisha.

The 138 km railway line will connect Bargarh Road and Nuapada Road and are in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a New India which will make the people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’. The Central government has also approved a whopping Rs 2,926 crore for the dream project.

It will also enhance connectivity between Bargarh and Chhattisgarh’s Raipur and enhance the employment/self-employment opportunities of both states.

PM Modi has also approved Rs 1360 crore for the double railway line from Sundargarh’s Sardega to Chhattisgarh’s Bhalumuda. Both projects are the result of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

Speaking to the media, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed, “Two of the most crucial railway projects of Odisha have been approved today. It was our dream project for years, the railway line from Bargarh to Nuapada. The ambitious railway line will pass through Padmapur, thereby benefitting the people there.”

Earlier, Vaishnaw had also informed that the government aims to complete the projects within 4.5-5 years.