New Delhi: With the objective to develop a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd to set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

The proposed unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 Lakh chips per day.

The chips produced in this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications which include segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, mobile phones, etc.

The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on 21.12.2021 with a total outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore.

In June 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the first proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

In February 2024, three more semiconductor units were approved. Tata Electronics is setting up a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat and one semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. CG Power is setting up one semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat

Construction of all 4 semiconductor units is progressing at a rapid pace and a robust semiconductor ecosystem is emerging near the units. These 4 units will bring an investment of almost Rs 1.5 Lakh crore. The cumulative capacity of these units is about 7 crore chips per day.