New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved a new railway line project under the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of Rs. 18,036 crore (approx.).

The proposed new line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The project is in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

The project is the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

The project covers 6 Districts in 2 States i.e., Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 309 Km.

With this project 30 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to Aspirational District Barwani. The New Line project will provide connectivity to approx. 1,000 villages and about 30 Lakh population.

The project will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between the Western/ South-Western part of the country with Central India. This will increase the tourist footfall to various tourist/ religious places of the Ujjain – Indore region including Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

The project will provide direct connectivity to Pithampur Auto Cluster (which houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) from the gateway port of JNPA and other state ports. The project will also provide direct connectivity to millet-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and Onion producing districts of Maharashtra which further facilitates the distribution of the same to northern and southern parts of the country.