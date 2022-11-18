Cabinet Approves Guidelines For Selections Of WSHGs For THR Distribution

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet has given approval to the Guidelines for the production and distribution of the Take Home Ration (THR) provided to the ICDS beneficiaries in Anganwadi Centres, through the Women Self-Help Groups.

With this, the target of decentralization of the supply of Supplementary Nutrition through the involvement of the local community under SNP in the state is achieved, read a Cabinet press note.

The process of manufacturing of THR through SHGs as per the THR Guideline of the State has led to the empowerment of women-run SHGs by giving them financial independence and social recognition since 2011.

With these initiatives community involvement and ownership of the nutrition programme have increased and have streamlined the process of preparation and distribution of THR.