Cabinet Approves Establishment Of WHO Global Centre For Traditional Medicine In India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) by signing a Host Country agreement between the Government of India and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO GCTM will be established in Jamnagar, Gujarat under the Ministry of AYUSH. This would be the first and only global outposted Centre (office) for traditional medicine across the globe.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghbereyesus, Director General, World Health Organization announced the establishment of WHO GCTM in India on the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day on 13th November, 2020.

The WHO GCTM would provide leadership on all global health matters related to traditional medicine as well as extend support to member countries in shaping various policies related to traditional medicine research, practices and public health.

The Ministry of AYUSH has collaborated with WHO on many fronts including developing benchmarks documents on training and practice of Ayurveda and Unani System, introducing a second module in the Traditional Medicine Chapter of the International classification of Diseases-11, developing apps like M-yoga, supporting the work of International Pharmacopeia of Herbal Medicine (IPHM) and other research studies etc.

Traditional medicine is a key pillar of health care delivery systems and plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and well-being. Safe and effective traditional medicine will play a significant role in ensuring all people have access to quality essential health care services and safe, effective and affordable essential medicines as the world approach the ten-year milestone for Sustainable Development Goals in 2030. The WHO-GCTM will identify various challenges faced by the countries in regulating, integrating and further positioning Traditional Medicine in respective countries.

The upcoming WHO- GCTM and various other initiatives in collaboration with WHO will aid India in positioning traditional medicine across the globe.