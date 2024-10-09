New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. The project will be completed in two phases.

The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phase 1B and Phase 2, as per the master plan by raising funds through voluntary resources/ contributions and their execution after raising of the funds.

The construction of the Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL).

A separate society will be set up, for the development of future phases, to be governed by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for implementation, development, management, and operation of NMHC at Lothal, Gujarat.

The phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025. Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and Phase 2 of the project will be developed through land subleasing/ PPP to establish NMHC as a world-class heritage museum.

Major impact, including employment generation potential:

Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created in the development of NMHC project, with 15,000 direct employment and 7,000 indirect employment.

No. of beneficiaries:

The implementation of NMHC will boost growth and immensely help the local communities, tourists and visitors, researchers and scholars, government bodies, educational institutions, cultural organisations, environment and conservation groups, and businesses.

Background:

As per the vision of the Prime Minister to showcase 4,500 years old maritime heritage of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterway (MoPSW) is setting up a world class National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal.

The masterplan of the NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm M/s Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd.

NMHC is planned to be developed in various phases, wherein:

Phase 1A will have an NMHC museum with 6 galleries, which also includes an Indian Navy & Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts (INS Nishank, Sea Harrier war aircraft, UH3 helicopter etc.), a replica model of Lothal township surrounded by an open aquatic gallery, and jetty walkway.

Phase 1B will have NMHC museum with 8 more galleries, Light house museum which is planned to be world’s tallest, Bagicha complex (with car parking facility for about 1500 cars, food hall, medical centre, etc.).

Phase 2 will have Coastal States Pavilions (to be developed by respective coastal states and union territories), a Hospitality zone (with maritime theme eco-resort and museuotels), Recreation of real-time Lothal City, Maritime institute and hostel and 4 theme based parks (Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Climate Change Theme Park, Monuments Park and Adventure & Amusement Park).

