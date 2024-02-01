Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Scheme For Rebate Of State And Central Taxes, Levies For Export Of Garments

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the continuation of the Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for the export of Apparel/Garments Made up to 31st March 2026.

Continuation of the Scheme for the proposed two (2) years will provide a stable policy regime which is essential for long-term trade planning, more so in the textiles sector where orders can be placed in advance for long-term delivery.

The continuation of RoSCTL will ensure predictability and stability in the policy regime, help remove the burden of taxes and levies and provide a level playing field on the principle that “goods are exported and not domestic taxes”

The Union Cabinet had approved the scheme up to 31.03.2020 and further approval was given for continuation of RoSCTL till 31st March 2024. The present extension up to 31st March 2026 helps enhance the export competitiveness of garments and made-up sectors. It makes apparel/garments and made-up products cost-competitive and adopts the principle of zero-rated export. The other textile products (excluding Chapters 61, 62 and 63) not covered under the RoSCTL, are eligible to avail of the benefits under RoDTEP along with other products.

The objective of the scheme is to compensate for the State and Central Taxes and Levies in addition to the Duty Drawback Scheme on the export of apparel/ garments and Made-ups by way of rebate. It is based on an internationally acceptable principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, to enable a level playing field in the international export market. Hence, not only indirect taxes on inputs are to be rebated or reimbursed but also other un-refunded State & Central taxes and levies are to be rebated.