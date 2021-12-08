Cabinet Approves Continuation Of PMAY-G Till March 2024

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today has approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2021 wherein financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses, as on 31st March 2021 under the scheme within the total target of 2.95 crore houses.

The details of the approval given by the Cabinet are as follows: